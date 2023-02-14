Open in App
Valley Stream, NY
Trespasser Punches, Injures Officers During Arrest On Long Island, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn,

9 days ago

A call about a suspected trespasser ended with a 31-year-old man behind bars for assaulting two police officers, authorities said.

Police were initially called at around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, with reports of a suspicious person at a commercial building in Valley Stream, located on Franklin Avenue near Sunrise Highway, according to Nassau County Police.

Following an investigation, officers arrested David Owusu, of Valley Stream, on a charge of third-degree criminal trespass.

While in custody at the Fifth Precinct in Elmont, police allege that Owusu punched an officer in the head before additional officers restrained him. Police then took Owusu to a hospital for treatment of a minor cut, where he punched a second officer in the head, according to police.

Both officers reportedly suffered injuries in the attacks and underwent treatment at a hospital.

Owusu was expected to be arraigned Wednesday, Feb. 15, at First District Court in Hempstead. He faces the following charges:

  • Two counts of assault - 2nd degree
  • Criminal trespass - 3rd degree
