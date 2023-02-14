Open in App
Sacramento, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

Winner of record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is finally revealed

By Cindy Von Quednow,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzIEC_0knKklDN00

The wait is over!

After months of anticipation, California’s newest billionaire was finally identified Tuesday.

The winner of the record $2.04 billion jackpot was identified as Edwin Castro during a news conference at California Lottery headquarters in Sacramento.

Castro was not in attendance, but a statement was read on his behalf said he was “shocked and ecstatic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWTJ1_0knKklDN00
A check made out to Powerball Jackpot winner Edwin Castro is seen during a news conference on Feb. 14, 2023. (KTXL)

Castro wanted to remain private and declined lotto officials’ invitation to appear publicly.

Only his name was released Tuesday, but lotto officials also said he chose to receive the lump sum of the jackpot, $997.6 million.

Another win announced Tuesday was for California public schools: November’s jackpot generated a record-breaking $156 million.

As a result, the California Lottery raised $2 billion in just one fiscal year, officials highlighted.

Proceeds from California Lottery ticket sales support public schools and colleges, including millions generated by unclaimed winning tickets.

“The real winner in the California public school system,” Castro said in his statement. “As someone who received the rewards of being educated in the California public education system, it’s gratifying to hear that as a result of my win, the California school system greatly benefits as well.”

“Clearly Edwin Castro shares in our love for California’s schools on this Valentine’s Day, couldn’t be more fitting,” California Lotto spokeswoman Carolyn Becker said.

In November, the Powerball jackpot reached the world record-setting amount after 41 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The winning ticket was purchased at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena . The store’s owner, Joe Chahayed, received a $1 million prize for selling the ticket, lottery officials said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Northern California man wins $1.1 million with Powerball ticket
Susanville, CA10 hours ago
2 California residents win $10 million from scratcher tickets
Waterford, CA2 days ago
Here is where home prices have fallen the most in California
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Did it really snow at the famous Hollywood Sign?
Beverly Hills, CA14 hours ago
Migrant advocates in California and Mexico critical of Biden’s new asylum guidelines
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Newsom’s budget would require guaranteed transfer admission to UCLA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Rare blizzard warning issued as winter storm moves into Southern California
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Graupel vs. Hail: What is the difference between the two?
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Man killed after run-over by vehicle near border
San Diego, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy