Topeka, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County school briefly enters lockdown Tuesday

By Matthew Self,

9 days ago

BERRYTON ( KSNT ) – A school located just outside of the City of Topeka briefly entered a “soft” lockdown Tuesday morning.

Tiffanie Kinsch, the communications and marketing director for Shawnee Heights USD 450, told 27 News that Berryton Elementary School entered a soft lockdown after an “escalated student” needed privacy in a hallway. While staff responded to the situation, the school was placed in a soft lockdown to ensure that students remained safe.

The lockdown lasted a total of eight minutes, according to Kinsch. During this time, restrooms and hallways in the school were emptied while teachers continued to teach their students in their classrooms. The school returned to normal functions after the lockdown ended.

