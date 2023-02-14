Vladimir Putin Refuses To Fly, Anxious Russian President 'Only Travels By Armored Trains' As Fears Of Assassination Grow

ZUMA Press / MEGA

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been taking every precaution to ensure his safety as his ongoing war against Ukraine reaches its one-year mark next week.

Insiders have noted that his public appearances are becoming a rarity as he fears assassination attempts , with Ex-KGB spy Yury Shvets suggesting that Putin is most concerned with being poisoned, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

ZUMA Press / MEGA

"It looks like he fears for his life," said Shvets. "Poison is the weapon of complete villains. And who now has this weapon, even he does not know. This is a source of very great stress for him."

Putin has been utilizing an armored train for his travel around Russia, reportedly ceasing any use of his presidential plane as the tension between nations rages on.

The train is camouflaged in gray and red and appears like all the other passenger trains but has secret radio antennae for special communications fixed to the roof of the carriages, according to the Daily Star .

Yurii Rylchuk / Avalon/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Journalist Ilya Rozhdestvensk pointed out that several of Putin's properties are "located in an area where flights are significantly limited, due to combat activities ."

"That is to say, if the president feels like visiting his palace near Gelendzhik [on the Black Sea], there is no guarantee that there will not be an attempt to shoot down his plane ," Rozhdestvensk emphasized.

The Dossier Center reported that Putin has made the armored train his go-to for long-distance trips to his residences, making the switch in the spring of 2021.

There is reportedly a guarded railway station with a helipad in the territory of the Valdaysky National Park not too far from the village of Dolgiye Borody. It is claimed the station and a special railway line to it were built only for the president.

ZUMA Press / MEGA

Meanwhile, Ukraine has made fresh calls for greater military aid and fighter jets as the war approaches a " critical " stage nearly 12 months after Putin launched his military attack.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said it appears the invasion is far from over amid rumors of Putin's ailing health.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Kremlin Pool/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency

"We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite , he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks ," Stoltenberg told reporters.