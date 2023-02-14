Appeals court upholds $110,000 fine for Donald Trump

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump must pay a $110,000 fine after being held in contempt by a New York court, the state's appeals court ruled Tuesday.

Trump was held in contempt for failing to submit pertinent documents to the attorney general related to his company, the Trump Organization, in a fraud case. The court ruled that Trump must pay $10,000 per day until meeting the requirements.

"Once again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump is not above the law," New York Attorney General Letitia James said .

"For years, he tried to stall and thwart our lawful investigation into his financial dealings, but today's decision sends a clear message that there are consequences for abusing the legal system. We will not be bullied or dissuaded from pursuing justice."

The appeals court found that the New York County Supreme Court 's contempt ruling and subsequent fine was appropriate, "correctly determined" and not excessive. Trump was subpoenaed to submit the documents in December 2021. The fine was levied against him by Justice Arthur Engoron in April and Trump appealed the decision in May.

The decision is the latest in a line of losses by Trump and the Trump Organization. In January, Engoron ruled against the Trump Organization's bid to toss out a $250 million civil lawsuit filed by the attorney general. His children Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr. are named in the lawsuit as they are senior executives in the organization.

James filed the lawsuit in September. She alleges that the organization was involved in a fraud scheme that misrepresented the value of its assets to gain $250 million in capital.

The organization has also been accused of dodging taxes. In January, Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer, was sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion. He testified against the Trump Organization in November as part of his plea agreement.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com