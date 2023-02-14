Saugus Structure Fire Prompts Response From Firefighters

A Saugus structure fire has prompted a response from firefighters Tuesday.

Around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a Saugus structure fire in the 19000 block of Lauren Lane, said Craig Little, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“It was a small electrical fire in the garage,” Little said.

As of 12:30 p.m. no injuries have been reported, according to officials.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

