Santa Clarita, CA
Saugus Structure Fire Prompts Response From Firefighters

By Louie Diaz,

9 days ago

A Saugus structure fire has prompted a response from firefighters Tuesday.

Around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a Saugus structure fire in the 19000 block of Lauren Lane, said Craig Little, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“It was a small electrical fire in the garage,” Little said.
As of 12:30 p.m. no injuries have been reported, according to officials.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

