College Park, MD
Athlon Sports

Kevin Sumlin Landed New College Football Job On Tuesday

By Lauren Merola,

9 days ago

Former Arizona, Houston and Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin is expected to join Maryland's staff as the Terrapins' new co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, according to Jeff Ermann of InsideMDSports.com .

Sumlin coached at Arizona from 2018-2020. Under him, the Wildcats went 9-20 — 6-17 in the Pac-12 — with no bowl appearances.

Sumlin spent six years with the Aggies, from 2012-2017, posting a 51-26 overall record. Sumlin's best season with the team was his first in 2012, which ended in an 11-2 campaign. After that, the Aggies failed to win double-digit games again.

Sumlin was just the second Texas A&M head coach to lead the Aggies to at least eight wins in his each of his first five years.

Sumlin will coach Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa in 2023. This season, Tagovailoa completed 262-of-391 passes (67.0%) for 3,008 yards and 18 touchdowns in his second season as the starter. He added 64 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

As a redshirt junior, Tagovailoa was named to the 2022 Second Team All-Big Ten. He is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

