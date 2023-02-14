Raiders Release Quarterback Derek Carr

The Pro Bowl signal-caller had been with the team since 2014.

The Derek Carr era officially has come to an end for the Raiders after the organization released the Pro Bowl quarterback on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter . The team later confirmed the move in a statement .

Carr, 31, will now be allowed to sign with a team of his choosing as soon as this week as a free agent.

The Raiders had until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET—the NFL’s transaction deadline—to cut Carr in order to avoid paying him $40.4 million in guarantees. The four-time Pro Bowler would’ve been entitled to the hefty sum over the next two seasons as part of a three-year, $121.5 million extension he inked last April.

Tuesday’s news comes days after the nine-year veteran reportedly forced his own release by telling Las Vegas he would not waive his no-trade clause to facilitate a deal to any team. Initially, it appeared Carr may have been headed to the Saints after the team received permission to interview him earlier this month.

Carr visited New Orleans on Feb. 8 and 9 , leading the franchise to reportedly construct a framework for an imminent trade. He would later turn the move down after reportedly not agreeing to take a pay cut .

The Saints are expected to remain interested in Carr in free agency and could be one of several suitors. The Panthers, Jets and Titans could also be in the mix, according to a Monday report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport .

With the expected move now official, both Carr and the Raiders can move on to new beginnings following a rocky end to the QB’s tenure. Carr, a starter since his rookie year, did not suit up for the final two games of the season and eventually stepped away from the team due to a mutual decision with management.

Las Vegas finished the year 6–11 and out of the playoffs for the seventh time since 2014. Carr logged 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his 15 starts, earning a spot in the inaugural Pro Bowl Games as an AFC replacement.

A 2014 second-round pick out of Fresno State, Carr departs the Raiders as the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards (35,222) and touchdowns (217), to go with 99 INTs and a 64.6 % career completion rate in 142 starts. He also guided the Raiders to postseason appearances in ’16—though he didn’t play because of injury—and in ’21, with both trips ending in the wild-card round.