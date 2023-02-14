How to know if group therapy is, or isn't, right for you — according to leaders of support groups

Group therapy usually involves members coping with similar experiences, led by one therapist. SDI Productions/Getty Images

Group therapy is a great option for those who are looking to build community while healing.

Group therapy can often be a more accessible alternative to individual treatment.

Groups can focus on conditions like anxiety, depression, ADHD, and more.

To state it plainly: life is hard, and you've probably felt alone dealing with its challenges at one point or another. Maybe you've tried sharing your feelings with your family and friends, but you feel like they just don't get what you're going through. What if you could connect with people who are familiar with exactly what you're struggling with?

Group therapy is a therapist-led setting where people share about difficult parts of their lives — whether a mental health condition or a tough situation — and learn ways to cope and grow, according to Washington-based psychologist Cristina Louk .

Studies show group therapy can be an effective way to decrease symptoms of mental health conditions like anxiety and depression, and experts say it can help people feel less alone in their struggles. But group therapy isn't right for everyone.

To learn more about how you can decide if group therapy is a good fit for you, we spoke to three licensed therapists who frequently lead groups. Here's what they had to say.

What is group therapy?

Group therapy is the "treatment of multiple patients at once by one or more healthcare providers." It can be used to treat mental health disorders or teach behavioral skills for other issues, which can help improve people's mental health.

While support groups or community organizing groups can be beneficial, it's important to differentiate these groups. To be considered therapy, a group needs to be led by a licensed psychotherapist, such as a licensed counselor, social worker, psychologist, or psychiatrist, says New York-based therapist Fanny Tristan .

As with individual therapy, nearly anyone can go to group therapy. Some people start with individual therapy, then move to a group, or the other way around. You can also participate in group therapy if you're currently seeing a therapist by yourself.

Group sizes can vary, ranging from five to fifteen members . Valerie Smith , a New York-based therapist, says groups can have specific themes, whether around a shared identity, life event, or mental health condition. Groups may address:

Depression

Anxiety

Trauma

Grief

ADHD

Substance use

Chronic illness

Identities, such as race, gender, or sexuality

Many of the same principles of individual therapy apply in group therapy. The therapist may lead with a specific structure, or the group may focus on informal discussion. In any group, the therapist follows the same rules around confidentiality that they would in individual therapy, and there are usually ground rules for member confidentiality as well.

"Even though I may be seeing someone as a therapy group member, they are looking at the same consent forms and HIPAA forms as someone in individual therapy," says Tristan. Therapists also typically create rules around confidentiality for members. That way, people feel comfortable opening up with others, which is important for growth. (It's worth emphasizing that there's no way to ensure complete confidentiality with a group, which may be a drawback for some people.)

Benefits of group therapy

Experts agree group therapy can be a powerful tool for growth. Here are some of the benefits of group therapy, according to our experts.

Accessibility

With therapists in high demand, Louk says group therapy offers a chance to get support while you're waiting to see someone individually. Groups are often more affordable than one-on-one therapy, too, and they often accept insurance.

Building community

Life's challenges can feel isolating. In group therapy, you'll have a chance to feel seen and heard by other people who understand your struggle, which Tristan says can be comforting as you're working through something hard.

Practicing skills

Tristan says groups also offer people a chance to practice the skills they're learning with others in a safe space. For example, maybe you want to learn how to set boundaries. In a group, you can practice that skill and get feedback from other members.

Instilling hope

If you join a group about anxiety, everyone will be at a different point on their journey. It can be encouraging and motivating for people to hear from others who may have already overcome something you're struggling with. "You see people struggle and succeed," says Louk.

Challenges of group therapy

Group therapy also comes with limitations, which are important to be aware of before joining.

Limited time to speak

Because groups have several members, you naturally won't get as much time to talk as you would in individual therapy. If you're in a crisis or have a special need that requires more time, a group may not be for you. "Individual therapy usually involves more personalized tools from the therapist," says Smith.

Possible triggers

Group therapy may be overwhelming for someone who's nervous about public speaking or being vulnerable with other people. It may also be hard to hear people share their trauma if it's similar to yours. In that case, Louk recommends working through your concerns alone with a therapist before starting a group.

Lack of privacy

While therapists are required to maintain confidentiality, groups involve sharing your personal struggles with people who aren't therapists, which can feel intimidating. "It can be scary to open up, but most people in groups are respectful of others," says Louk.

How to enroll in a group

To find a group in your area, try contacting local therapists to find out if they recommend any groups. "A lot of us are happy to give free consultations to share what we know," says Louk. You can also search for groups on therapy websites like Psychology Today.

Some groups are closed, which means they aren't accepting new members. Find out from the group leader whether the group you're interested in has current openings. If not, you can join a waitlist or ask for recommendations about other groups.

Also, ask about cost before joining. Louk says some therapists accept insurance for group therapy, while others charge out of pocket. If the therapist doesn't accept insurance, she suggests finding out if you have out-of-network benefits that will partially reimburse you for group sessions you pay for.

Insider's takeaway

Like individual therapy, group therapy is an effective way to process your emotions while gaining therapeutic tools for whatever you're struggling with.

Unlike solo sessions, groups offer a chance to receive support from other people who understand what you're going through — but it's not always a replacement for individual therapy. If you're interested in joining a group, it's important to understand the pros and cons.