Los Angeles, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Anthony Davis pulls interesting move amid Lakers’ latest loss

By Darryn Albert,

9 days ago
Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Amid yet another low point for the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis is taking action … sort of.

Davis flirted with invisibility during Monday’s blowout loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite LeBron James being sidelined with injury and Russell Westbrook no longer on the team to command usage, Davis finished with just 19 points on 18 shots. Though Davis did have 20 rebounds, the Lakers still lost 127-115 to a Blazers team without Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic.

Social media users noticed after the game that Davis pulled an interesting move — he deactivated his Instagram page.

That could be a way for Davis to lock in for the rest of the season with the Lakers needing a near-miracle at this point just to make it into the play-in tournament. But it could also be a way of cutting off one channel of public criticism (especially since Davis is not really active on Twitter either).

Davis recently faced scrutiny over his body language during a recent game and is now averaging just 17.0 points per contest over his last four. With the Lakers still a full six games under .500 (26-32) and just 24 games left in the regular season, they will need the best version of Davis from here on out.

