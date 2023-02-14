Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Sports Illustrated

Jalen Hurts Brushes Aside Eagles Contract Extension Talks

By Madison Williams,

9 days ago

The Eagles quarterback is eligible for a contract extension this offseason as he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is eligible for a contract extension this offseason as he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, but it sounds like those conversations have yet to begin.

Two days after the Eagles lost 38–35 to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Hurts was asked about any updates regarding his potential contract extension, and he avoided giving a straight answer.

“I think that the thing that I’m most focused on is winning,” Hurts said, via 94Wip. “The only thing I care about is winning, and ultimately win the championship. There will be a day where that conversation can be had, but today isn’t that day.”

The Eagles front office seems to be on board to sign Hurts to a contract extension after owner and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said t he quarterback doesn’t have “anything to prove” to earn the extension.

Lurie said the team would discuss with Hurts after the Super Bowl, so those conversations could start at any time now. But, it sounds like Hurts isn’t ready to rush those discussions yet.

In his three seasons on the team so far, Hurts has posted a 23–11 regular season record in his 34 starts, completing 648-of-1,040 passes for 7,906 yards and 44 touchdowns.

