2023 Genesis Invitational Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

Another week, another designated event on the PGA Tour. And a guy named Tiger Woods will be there, too.

The PGA Tour’s final stop on the West Coast Swing is in Los Angeles at Riviera Country Club for the 2023 Genesis Invitational. Twenty-three of the world’s top 25 golfers will tee it up at Tiger’s event, including Big Cat himself, in his first Tour event since the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews last July.

Scottie Scheffler, who’s back to No. 1 in the world, will look to build on his win in Phoenix last week, but Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and a host of others are also in the loaded field.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of play at the 2023 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. All times listed are Eastern.

Tee times

Hole 1

Tee time Players

9:40 a.m.

Russell Knox, Nick Watney, Thomas Detry

9:51 a.m.

Peter Malnati, Doc Redman, Kramer Hickok

10:02 a.m.

James Hahn, Denny Lee, Ben Taylor

10:13 a.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Hoge, Luke Donald

10:25 a.m.

Keegan Bradley, Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

10:35 a.m.

Chez Reavie, Robert Streb, Gary Woodland

10:46 a.m.

Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Francesco Molinari

10:57 a.m.

J.T. Poston, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

11:08 a.m.

Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Brian Harman

11:19 a.m.

Brendan Steele, David Lipsky, Lee Hodges

11:30 a.m.

Nick Hardy, Adrian Meronk, Marcus Byrd

2:20 p.m.

Kevin Tway, Alex Noren, Matthew NeSmith

2:31 p.m.

Keith Mitchell, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg

2:42 p.m.

Troy Merritt, Scott Piercy, Matt Wallace

2:53 p.m.

Si Woo Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor

3:04 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

3:15 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa

3:26 p.m.

Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry

3:37 p.m.

Sam Burns, K.H. Lee, Cameron Young

3:48 p.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Schenk

3:59 p.m.

Adam Long, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala

4:10 p.m.

Davis Thompson, S.H. Kim, Justin Suh

Hole 10

Tee time Players

10:55 a.m.

Kevin Streelman, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Montgomery

11:06 a.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Moore

11:17 a.m.

Danny Willett, Callum Tarren, Matthias Schwab

11:28 a.m.

Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im, Jason Day

11:39 a.m.

Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland

11:50 a.m.

Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

12:01 p.m.

Max Homa, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele

12:12 p.m.

Will Zalatoris, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes

12:23 p.m.

Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hssler, Wyndham Clark

12:34 p.m.

Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Stephan Jaeger

12:45 p.m.

Aaron Rai, Keita Nakajima

2:20 p.m.

Corey Conners, Emiliano Grillo, Justin Lower

2:31 p.m.

Adam Hadwin, Scott Stallings, Max McGreevy

2:42 p.m.

Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Austin Smotherman

2:53 p.m.

Luke List, Kevin Kisner, Cam Davis

3:04 p.m.

Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm, Tyler Duncan

3:15 p.m.

Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover

3:26 p.m.

Trey Mullinax, Lucas Herbert, Harris English

3:37 p.m.

J.J. Spaun, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton

3:48 p.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim

3:59 p.m.

Andrew Putnam, Sam Ryder, Brandon Wu

4:10 p.m.

Yeongsu Kim, Jack Wall

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, Feb. 16

TV

Golf Channel: 4-8 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Peacock: 4-8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

TV

Golf Channel: 4-8 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Peacock: 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 12-7 p.m.

Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

