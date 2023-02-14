Open in App
Huntsville, AL
WHNT News 19

Onyx Apartment shooting suspect reportedly turned himself in

By Logan Sparkman,

9 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) say a suspect has been arrested in connection to the Sunday shooting at Onyx Apartments.

London Kortezz Phillips Goodwin, 25, was arrested and charged with murder following an investigation into the shooting incident on Jan. 12.

Missing Lawrence County man found dead in Bankhead Forest

HPD said officers responded to a shots fired call at the 5000 block of Galaxy Way shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

An HPD spokesperson said a victim who was transported to the hospital had been shot and received life-threatening injuries. The spokesperson told News 19 that the shooting victim later died from their injuries.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Richard McQuarley.

Goodwin reportedly turned himself in to police on Tuesday and was booked into the Madison County Jail.

HPD Major Crime Investigators believe a domestic dispute led to the shooting.

