North Kingstown police investigating reports of ‘explosions’

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The North Kingstown Police Department said it’s received several reports of “explosions” that are currently being investigated.

The calls came in Tuesday from the area of Stony Lane and Old Baptist Road. Police said they surveilled the area, but so far have found no evidence of explosion-like activity.

The department claimed in a Facebook post there have been similar reports in Warwick and East Greenwich.

Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor denied that claim, saying they have not received reports of suspicious explosions in Warwick.

Connor said the only recent explosion in the area happened during a house fire on Pevear Avenue last Friday. No one was injured in that fire and it was deemed non-suspicious.

