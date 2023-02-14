Open in App
Montevallo, AL
CBS 42

University of Montevallo to open new community counseling clinic

By Ankit Bandyopadhyay,

9 days ago

MONTEVALLO, Ala. ( WIAT ) – A new Montevallo counseling center is scheduled to open Friday, addressing the mental health needs of the community.

University of Montevallo’s Grainger Community Counseling and Wellness Clinic will have its grand opening at 2 p.m. Friday at the on-campus Sims House.

The clinic features four therapy rooms, including a therapy room for children to process emotions while playing in a safe environment.

Graduate students in UM’s clinical mental health program will provide counseling services to Montevallo residents and those in the surrounding Shelby County communities.

To make an appointment with the clinic, email communitycounseling@montevallo.edu or call 205-665-6377.

