Optometrist finds new location after having to move from Federal Place building

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A local optometrist has found a new location for his business.

Plaza Optometrists was previously located at 20 Federal Place in downtown Youngstown, however, due to renovation work happening in the building, he had to find a new location.

Originally, Dr. Martin Ellis planned to move the business into a space across the street. However, he said that space would not be ready in time.

Now, Plaza Optometrists is located at 3622 Belmont Ave., Suite 11, in Liberty Township. It’s across the street from Walmart, in a plaza behind Mcdonald’s.

The new location has been open since the beginning of February. Dr. Ellis says the business still has the same phone number.

