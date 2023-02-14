Joy Behar’s bra malfunction blocks ‘The View’: ‘Almost took my eye out’

She famously face-planted during a live episode of “The View” — and now Joy Behar has suffered another on-air mishap.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg was forced to suspend a segment during Tuesday’s taping of the daytime talk show after becoming distracted by Behar’s protruding bra strap.

Goldberg, 67, told the studio audience that her 80-year-old co-star’s lingerie was clearly visible, declaring: “Joy’s bra started making all kinds of eyes at people at the table.”

She continued: “I mean, it was like an earthquake. Suddenly the bra was like, ‘Hello!’ It was something else.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin, 54, was subsequently seen readjusting Behar’s bright red jacket to make sure the bra strap was hidden from view.

Quick to quip about the mishap, Behar joked: “It was my special gift to all the old people out there, all the old guys.”

“And the lesbians!” co-host Sara Haines, 45, chimed in.

Goldberg was supposed to continue on to the show’s next “Hot Topic” — a discussion about unidentified flying objects shot down over North America.

However, the “Ghost” actress continued to be humored by Behar’s bra.

“She almost put my eye out from where I was sitting,” she laughed. “A whole lot of people are speculating about what’s been hovering — it’s her breasts — over American skies.”

“Just the left one!” Behar wisecracked.

Behar has been co-hosting “The View” for more than two decades and is never far from the headlines.

Just last week, the controversial comedian hit back at ageist haters who have told the 80-year-old to retire.

“Joe Biden and I are the same age. Would you say I could not do my job for the next four years? Of course I can,” she boldly declared before demonstrating her flexibility by putting her leg up on the table.

“The haters can go stick their heads in something, because I’m not moving out of this seat,” she sassily stated.