Nets Head Coach Jacque Vaughn Explained The Challenges Of Playing Ben Simmons

It's not the easiest thing in the world to play Ben Simmons in terms of fit and scheme, and Brooklyn Nets Head Coach jacque Vaughn went into detail about it.

Ben Simmons is an enigma at this point, it doesn't seem like anyone knows what to expect from him or what to do with him. The Brooklyn Nets guard has been quite poor since his return to the court, with many questioning if he can ever play at the highest level again.

And it seems that there are those in the Brooklyn Nets hierarchy that see things the same way as well. Ben Simmons is expected to be on the trading block during the offseason , although it's hard to see who would want him. And that's because he has too many deficiencies on the court at the moment for teams to take on his massive contract.

At his best Ben Simmons was an All-Defensive talent and an elite playmaker, scoring enough at the rim every game to be positive on both ends of the floor. But his lack of a jump shot has only gotten worse, Simmons is noticeably lacking confidence in his shot. And that makes playing with him a nightmare in terms of spacing on the offense. Brooklyn Nets Head Coach Jacque Vaughn broke down the issues.

Ben Simmons Cannot Be Played Next To A Non-Shooting Big Or A Fellow Playmaker

The man who has to figure out how to utilize Ben Simmons at least till he can increase his value is Jacque Vaughn. But he doesn't seem to have any of the answers at the moment either.

“It’s going to be some work that we have to do. Because you just take a look at what the lineups could potentially look like. You put another big next to Ben, then you got to figure out what the spacing is around him.

"Then, if you put another playmaker next to him, then you got to figure out what Ben looks like without the basketball. Then if you go small with Ben, then you have to figure out can you rebound enough with him? So the challenges are ahead of us.

"We’ll look them head on. We’ll figure it out. We have the personnel to figure it out. Whether it is me mixing and matching throughout different pieces of the game, and allowing him to have a group and run with a group, that part we’ll figure out, but you see the challenges that lie ahead.”

Ben Simmons has all the tools to be a Top 10 player in the league. But it seems even he doesn't quite understand what is expected of him at the moment . The Brooklyn Nets have to get him to a place where he is showing some value though, or they will never be able to move on. And for Simmons, it feels like his last chance, or he might genuinely go from being a max player to being out of the league.

