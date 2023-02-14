Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
KYW News Radio

Bruce at the Bank: Springsteen to play Citizens Bank Park twice in 2023

By Kyw Staff,

9 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — New Jersey’s own rock music legend and his band will rock the home of the 2022 National League champions on a pair of nights in August.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will play shows on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Friday, Aug. 18 at Citizens Bank Park , the home of the Philadelphia Phillies .

The shows are part of 10 baseball and football stadium shows scheduled for August and September on the East Coast and in Chicago.

Springsteen and his band will play in the South Philadelphia sports complex three times this year. He is scheduled to perform at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, March 16.

His tour marks 50 years since releasing his first major label album “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.” in 1973.

Tickets will go on sale for the Citizens Bank Park shows Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. Fans can buy tickets through this link .

