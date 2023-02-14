Open in App
Lebanon, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

Lebanon man threatened to stab co-worker to death in Bozrah: state police

By Jenn Brink,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nX5mL_0knKTpkG00

BOZRAH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Lebanon man is accused of threatening to kill a co-worker in Bozrah.

State police arrested Charles Adams, 38, Saturday for allegedly threatening to stab his co-worker to death earlier in the day. The co-worker was not at work when Adams reportedly made the threat, but a supervisor heard him, according to troopers.

State police said that according to the supervisor, Adams said that he “can’t be around” the co-worker, that he was going to “kill” them, and “I’m going to stab [the co-worker].”

Adams is charged with threatening.

He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is expected to be arraigned on March 2.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drunk driver sentenced 11 years after hitting and killing off-duty South Windsor police officer
South Windsor, CT15 hours ago
Man arrested for using slingshot to launch ball into car on Route 5 in Enfield
Enfield, CT23 hours ago
Police: Oxford man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Stratford School of Aviation
Oxford, CT1 day ago
CT Man Charged With Shooting Vehicle With Ball Bearing From Slingshot
Enfield, CT20 hours ago
Woman faces 10 years for conspiring in Windsor killings
Windsor, CT20 hours ago
Man sentenced to 105 years for stabbing woman to death in Waterbury
Waterbury, CT17 hours ago
North Haven police investigate two attempted armed catalytic converter thefts
North Haven, CT23 hours ago
Milford Police arrest New Haven man for attempting to cash a fraudulent check at Milford Bank
Milford, CT20 hours ago
Warrant reveals how victim suspected Meriden high school coach of voyeurism
Meriden, CT18 hours ago
Threat to destroy Sikorsky Airport alleged
Oxford, CT1 day ago
$2.1M Scam: Newtown Business Owner Who Served Fairfield County Homeowners Faces Prison Time
Newtown, CT3 hours ago
Teen Charged With Stabbing Victim In Neck In West Hartford, Causing Serious Injuries: Police
West Hartford, CT23 hours ago
Documents Show Fired Waterbury Cop Provided ‘Conflicting Information' to Investigators
Waterbury, CT1 day ago
Multiple cars stolen from Mansfield car dealership: Police
Mansfield, MA23 hours ago
Fake gun assault arrest in East Hartford
East Hartford, CT2 days ago
16-year-old charged in West Hartford stabbing: Police
West Hartford, CT2 days ago
Springfield driver charged in connection with deadly motorcycle crash
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Bridgeport News: 2nd Robbery Arrest Made
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
Customer turned suspect; Man stalked Manchester family, stabbed clerk 7 times says warrant
Manchester, CT2 days ago
Court docs say Manchester stabbing suspect stalked victim at work, slashed tires
Manchester, CT2 days ago
$50K reward offered for information leading to arrest in cold-case killing of Naugatuck woman
Naugatuck, CT2 days ago
Man hospitalized after shooting, crash in Hartford
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Hidden Camera: Naugatuck Man Nabbed Spying On Child, Police Say
Naugatuck, CT2 days ago
Manchester PD investigating shots fired report on Buckland Hills Drive, asking residents to avoid area
Manchester, CT2 days ago
Police: Town of Orange pharmacist robbed at gunpoint for oxycodone for 2nd time in 3 months
Orange, CT1 day ago
State rules Norwich police in-custody death as accidental overdose, man likely ingested concealed fentanyl in jail cell
Norwich, CT2 days ago
Milford police welcome K-9 service dog Winston
Milford, CT1 day ago
GoFundMe started for Springfield woman killed in I-91 hit-and-run
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Public Safety Responded to two catalytic converter thefts on North Haven
Hamden, CT1 day ago
Seymour man accused of shooting gun during a fight at a Shelton bar
Seymour, CT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy