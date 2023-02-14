Lebanon man threatened to stab co-worker to death in Bozrah: state police

BOZRAH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Lebanon man is accused of threatening to kill a co-worker in Bozrah.
State police arrested Charles Adams, 38, Saturday for allegedly threatening to stab his co-worker to death earlier in the day. The co-worker was not at work when Adams reportedly made the threat, but a supervisor heard him, according to troopers.
State police said that according to the supervisor, Adams said that he “can’t be around” the co-worker, that he was going to “kill” them, and “I’m going to stab [the co-worker].”
Adams is charged with threatening.
He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is expected to be arraigned on March 2. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 0