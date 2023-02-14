Open in App
Blue Mind Coffee Roasting opening soon

9 days ago
The new storefront is in the Rose Building, which has been around since at least 1941.

Photo by @bluemindroasting

Blue Mind Coffee Roasting is getting ready to open its new storefront on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The coffee shop is located in the Rose Building — which has been around since at least 1941 — on
38th Street between Broadway Street and College Avenue.

The family-owned business has been operating out of its backyard since 2015 , when Blue Mind was founded.

The coffee shop shared that it’s partnering up with local Leviathan Bakehouse to offer croissants, cookies, and savory hand pies.


The coffee shop is looking to hire baristas . Get more info and apply .
