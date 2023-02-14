Blue Mind Coffee Roasting opening soon

Blue Mind Coffee Roasting
is getting ready to open its new storefront
on Saturday, Feb. 25
from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The coffee shop is located in the Rose Building — which has been around since at least 1941 — on 38th Street
between Broadway Street and College Avenue.
The family-owned business has been operating out of its backyard since 2015
, when Blue Mind was founded.
The coffee shop shared that it’s partnering up with local Leviathan Bakehouse
to offer croissants, cookies, and savory hand pies.
The coffee shop is looking to hire baristas
. Get more info and apply
.
