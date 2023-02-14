Paige Spiranac Sizzles in Plunging Jumpsuit at ‘Maxim’ Super Bowl Party

The athlete and influencer attended the Big Game on Sunday, where she rooted for the Eagles.

Paige Spiranac. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Former pro golfer Paige Spiranac celebrated the Big Game weekend with a packed agenda. After attending the Phoenix Open on Saturday afternoon, she then went to Maxim magazine’s Super Bowl party that evening.

Spiranac, who was featured on the cover of the brand’s July-August issue last year, looked gorgeous in a sequined halter jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. The one-time SI Swimsuit model kept her accessories to a minimum and paired her look with platform heels. She wore her signature blonde locks in a sleek and curled blowout, while her glam featured a subtle smokey eye and a peach-colored glossy lip.

The 29-year-old social media personality shared a snap from the party at the Southwest Jet Center in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Twitter. “Last night at the @MaximMag party,” she wrote. “Rolled up with my mom in the mini van.”

“HOLY SMOKE,” wrote one fan, while another added, “the outfit and hair makes you look like Dazzler from X-men.”

The next day, Spiranac attended Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Earlier in the week, she made it known she’d be rooting for the Eagles .

The Playing a Round podcast host also shared her thoughts on Rihanna’s halftime show on the social media platform. She wrote, “Rihanna is effortlessly cool and that was amazing. That’s it. That’s the tweet,” and added minutes later, “Hating the halftime show is unoriginal.”

Leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, Spiranac tried her hand at broadcast journalism and worked as a guest correspondent for Inside Edition throughout the week.

