Lifeguard Shortage Forces Coral Springs to Close Public Pool

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – A shortage of lifeguards has forced Coral Springs to close one of the city’s three public pool facilities.

The city closed Mullins Pool on Feb. 6 because that pool usually has six to eight lifeguards but was down to four, city spokeswoman Lynne Martzall said.

The city reassigned the pool’s four lifeguards to the Aquatic Complex, a larger pool facility with more programming, she said.

“While we are actively exploring options to promote recruitment, we have all of our lifeguard team to focus on our other two pool facilities so that they will not be affected,” Martzall said.

About a third of the nation’s public pools have seen lifeguard shortages in the past year, according to the American Lifeguard Association.

Many pools closed for the summer months while others reduced hours and limited services.

One reason, according to the association: during the early stages of the pandemic, lifeguard certification classes were canceled across the nation, meaning new people weren't being trained, and existing lifeguards couldn’t renew their certifications.

Also, the association says, many lifeguards found new, higher-paying jobs in retail or other industries when pools were closed, and decided not to return to their previous jobs.

In Coral Springs, during the peak summer season, the city has about 60 lifeguards who work at the three pool facilities, Martzall said.

Now, there are 23.

Martzall explain that city officials in the Parks and Recreation Department, along with Human Resources, are “actively exploring options to promote recruitment,” including a potential salary increase for lifeguards.

Coral Springs now offers an incentive in which the city will reimburse for the cost of completing the American Red Cross lifeguard course.

A current lifeguard certification is not required at the time of hire. Once newly hired lifeguards complete both their lifeguard certification and 480 hours of employment, the cost of their certification is reimbursed by the city.

As for membership at Mullins Pool, members who use the pool “regularly have been contacted individually,” Martzall said.

They have been notified that their membership is good for all city pool facilities, including the Aquatics Complex, and they have been offered a refund if desired, she said.

It’s not known when Mullins Pool will reopen.

