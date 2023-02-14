Morristown Police Welcome New Officer to Their Ranks

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Eric Steele has joined the Morristown Bureau of Police, announced Chief of Police Darnell Richardson and Director of Public Safety Michael Corcoran.

"This dedicated individual has completed rigorous training and is ready to serve and protect our citizens with honor and integrity", said Chief Richardson and Director Corcoran.

Officer Steele holds a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Rutgers University, and his hobbies include Weightlifting, Mixed Martial Arts, BMX, Currency Collecting, and sports.

As a police officer, he will work tirelessly to maintain public safety, enforce laws and regulations, and respond to emergencies. He has a strong commitment and passion for serving the community and is eager to make a positive impact, said the department.

The community is being asked to welcome Officer Steele.

"Together, we can make our community safer and better for everyone", said officials.

Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown

Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS



