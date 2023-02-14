Open in App
WNBA League Pass to show Athletes Unlimited basketball games

9 days ago

WNBA League Pass will show 25 of the 30 games played by Athletes Unlimited Basketball.

The AU season will feature 44 players competing on four teams with a weekly draft each week to choose teams. The first draft will be on Sunday.

“WNBA League Pass is the destination for women’s professional basketball and Athletes Unlimited is just the latest addition to our programming lineup,” WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison said Tuesday in a statement. “We are committed to expanding our direct-to-consumer offering with year-round content, bringing our fans closer to the game they love."

There are more than a dozen current WNBA players in the league, including Natasha Cloud, Kelsey Mitchell, Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada.

Play begins Feb. 23 and runs until March 25. All games will be played in Dallas.

“Having our second season of Athletes Unlimited on WNBA League Pass gives hoops fans more women's professional basketball to enjoy,” Head of Basketball for AU Ilene Hauser said. “Our world-class players have the opportunity to remain home, play professionally in the United States, and be seen by our incredible fan base.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

