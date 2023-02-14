Open in App
Jensen Beach, FL
Janitor at Jensen Beach High School arrested on child porn charges

By Scott Sutton,

9 days ago
A janitor at Jensen Beach High School is accused of possessing child pornography, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they executed a search warrant Tuesday morning at the home of Jonathan Dibble, 32, of Jensen Beach.

Dibble had hundreds of disturbing still and video images of children as young as infants, deputies said.

Detectives seized computers and multiple devices from his home.

The sheriff's office said at this time it does not appear that the images are that of local children and are not affiliated with any children at the school.

Still, investigators urged parents to speak to their children about the arrest and report any suspicious or questionable behavior related to Dibble to the sheriff's office.

Dibble is charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography and is being held at the Martin County jail without bond.

