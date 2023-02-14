Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Church worker stole over $500K for years — until temporary replacement noticed, feds say

By Kaitlyn Alanis,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtLca_0knKRWxJ00

Over a span of at least 13 years, a business manager stole about $573,836 from an Indiana Catholic church and its affiliated school, according to federal authorities.

She was only caught when — while on leave from her job in November 2021 — a temporary replacement “noticed suspicious transfers from the parish’s gaming account to an external bank account,” according to a Feb. 13 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana. The discovery prompted an investigation.

Now Marie Carson, 72, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud, records show. She’s also ordered to pay the church $573,836.59 in restitution.

The defense attorney representing Carson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Feb. 14.

Authorities said that while Carson was employed by the parish in Indianapolis, she was tasked with processing checks and conducting the church’s financial transactions. She was the only person in charge of the parish’s finances.

At least 124 times between August 2008 and May 2021, she transferred money from the church and school to her personal accounts, according to court documents.

“In further effort to succeed, Carson kept the amount of each transaction no more than a few thousand dollars and made false entries into the database utilized by The Church and School to track payments from parishioners in a way to hide the fraudulent transfers of funds to her,” prosecutors said.

Authorities said they found evidence that she stole about $573,836 from the parish starting in 2008, but “the actual monetary loss is likely much higher, as Carson admitted to church officials that she began this scheme in 2004.”

She used a “significant amount” of the stolen funds to gamble with her husband and take annual, month-long vacations in Florida, according to the release.

“For more than thirteen years, this defendant abused her position of trust to embezzle money from parishioners intended for a church and school,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said in the release. “Her greed and desire for lavish vacations outweighed her interest in following the dictates of our criminal laws and the teachings of her church, ‘thou shalt not steal.’”

Secretary wrote at least 44 checks to herself, then vacationed in Alaska, feds say

Bookkeeper stole over $2.2 million then fled to Utah as an ‘Amish widower,’ feds say

Catholic church worker wrote 198 checks to herself and stole $451K in Oklahoma, feds say

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Orange Park man finds cash in Bank of America restroom, arrested for grand theft
Orange Park, FL8 days ago
Woman, 69, Jailed for Complaining About $600 Deposit That Never Hit Account
Orlando, FL20 days ago
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme
Fresno, CA17 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bank manager stole money from customer’s accounts, then bought a motorcycle, feds say
Florissant, MO23 days ago
School nurse raped student at motel and kissed him in her office, Missouri cops say
Kennett, MO21 days ago
Kansas City police report one-month-old baby boy found, investigation continues
Kansas City, MO17 days ago
Miami woman’s Bentley purchase got the feds’ attention. She’s charged with PPP fraud
Miami, FL20 days ago
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruined
Las Vegas, NV19 days ago
72-Year-Old Sentenced to Federal Prison After Stealing More Than a Half Million Dollars from Church
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
7-Eleven to Pay $91 Million to Man Who Drove Through Storefront and Is Now An Amputee
Bensenville, IL8 days ago
Doctor is convicted of fraud after she was caught re-using single-use tools for sinus surgeries
Raleigh, NC26 days ago
Federal agents discovered a dumpster filled with almost 250 working rifles and shotguns in Oklahoma, and allege that a man was given 2 free shotguns to hang on his wall
Oklahoma City, OK20 days ago
MSP: Northern Michigan man snuck into back of Dollar General and stole bottle returns
Alpena, MI14 days ago
Man Alleges $2.04 Billion Powerball Ticket Was Stolen, Files Lawsuit Against Winner
Altadena, CA19 hours ago
California teenager tricked into befriending undercover DEA agent is charged after selling him drugs
Oakland, CA9 days ago
Texas pilot faces decades in federal prison after admitting he crashed plane and seriously injured undocumented immigrants in failed smuggling attempt
Seminole, TX16 days ago
JonBenét Ramsey’s dad says cops ‘hid DNA evidence’ to ‘implicate late beauty queen’s parents with misleading info’
Boulder, CO8 days ago
Husband wakes wife to tell her about his Iowa lottery win. ‘I heard her scream’
Altoona, IA8 days ago
He Murdered Every Witness That Testified Against Him. The Man Who Never Forgives or Forgets: Thomas A. Henderson
Columbus, OH5 days ago
‘Brazen theft.’ Former University of Kentucky student accused in $67 million fraud
Lexington, KY7 days ago
Death row inmate convicted of murdering dancer says his dad is actual killer
Norman, OK16 days ago
Feds seized a party boat, a Rolls Royce, and a motorcycle from a man accused of using COVID loans to buy his way into a Texas yacht club
Austin, TX27 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy