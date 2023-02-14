Zoey Deutch Pops in Cream Leather Dress & Chunky Loafers at Coach’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoey Deutch brought a love for leather to Coach’s fall 2023 fashion show at New York Fashion Week. The “Not Okay” actress was part of a star-studded front row for the occasion, seated alongside Lil Nas X, Raye, Ice Spice and Camila Mendes.

On Monday, Deutch arrived to the Park Avenue Armory in New York City for the show, taking in Stuart Vevers’ latest Coach designs in a color-blocked leather minidress. Her button-up style was crafted from paneled cream and white leather, featuring a collared long-sleeved silhouette with two large front pockets. A matching white leather Tabby wristlet, punctuated by gold “C” logo hardware, smoothly finished Deutch’s neutral outfit.

When it came to footwear, Deutch’s outfit was finished with cream loafers — also hailing from Coach. Her $195 Leah style included round-toed monochrome cream uppers topped with Coach’s “C” logo. The ’90s-inspired slip-on set was finished with thick black rubber lug soles, boosted with 1.75-inch block heels for a retro finish. The pair added a preppy base to Deutch’s attire, while still remaining whimsical and versatile for an array of ensembles.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

