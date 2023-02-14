Open in App
Arizona State
See more from this location?
Footwear News

Cardi B Takes Preppy Style to New Heights in 6-Inch Louboutin Heels for Super Bowl

By Ashley Rushford,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehi43_0knKQDSx00

Cardi B gave preppy fashion pieces a towering boost in her latest Instagram post. On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper gave her followers a closer look at her Super Bowl LVII outfit through a series of carousel-style images.

For the big game, Cardi wore a Chanel spring 2023 sweatshirt. The pullover featured the label’s logo in sparkling bold font and also had a white collar that included glittery pink accents. The “Up” artist teamed the piece with dark-wash denim skinny jeans.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

To further elevate her outfit, Cardi accessorized with pink tinted Gentle Monster biker-style sunglasses and a pink and red Chanel quilted lambskin Valentine’s Day bag. The Reebok collaborator swapped her usual dark tresses for blond curly hair that was pinned back on the side.

Completing Cardi’s look were the Christian Louboutin Dolly Alta patent leather platform pumps. Made in Italy, these bold shoes are crafted in patent leather and feature the brand’s iconic red sole and a 6.3-Inch stiletto heel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AED85_0knKQDSx00

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles , which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, the “Up” artist often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35. The highly-anticipated football game featured a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna , as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event also included Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see how Cardi B’s style has evolved throughout the years.

More from Footwear News
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cardi B Gets Futuristic in Mirrored Dress & Metallic 6-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2023
Los Angeles, CA18 days ago
Kelly Rowland Brings Her A-Game Style in 5-Inch Heels to Clippers vs. Warriors Sidelines With Husband Tim Weatherspoon
Los Angeles, CA9 days ago
‘She Looks Out Of It’: Fans Express Concern Over Wendy Williams’ Appearance at NYFW
New York City, NY6 days ago
Kim Kardashian Rocks Skin Tight Latex Pants & Crop Top During Business Appearance In Miami: Photos
Miami, FL23 days ago
Teyana Taylor Elevates Plunging Minidress With Red Knee-High Boots at Universal’s Grammys After-Party
Los Angeles, CA17 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Styles Completely Ripped Jeans With Cropped Sweater & Running Sneakers
Los Angeles, CA14 days ago
Rihanna Holds Her Baby Bump During Dinner Celebrating 35th Birthday with A$AP Rocky
Santa Monica, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy