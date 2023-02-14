Open in App
New York City, NY
Footwear News

Raye Sharpens Up in Leather Biker Dress & Heeled Sandals at Coach’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

By Aaron Royce,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktwdx_0knKPf1O00

Raye went dark for Coach’s fall 2023 runway show at New York Fashion Week. The actress was part of a star-studded front row for the occasion, seated alongside Lil Nas X, Raye, Ice Spice and Camila Mendes.

On Monday, Raye arrived to the Park Avenue Armory in New York City for the show, taking in Stuart Vevers ‘ latest Coach designs in an all-black outfit. The “Escapism.” singer’s outfit featured a black leather minidress with buckled long sleeves and a pointed collar. Mimicking the appearance of a cinched coat, the musician’s outfit was complete with a matching smooth leather Tabby wristlet, also by Coach — as well as a set of the brand’s whimsical $165 heart-shaped statement earrings .

When it came to footwear, Raye’s outfit was finished with a set of open-toed sandals — also crafted from smooth black leather. Her style featured thin soles with crossed front straps, framing a matching jet-black pedicure. A set of heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the pair with a sleek height boost, forming a chic base for Raye’s edgy ensemble.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: Discover Coach’s fall 2022 collection in the gallery.

