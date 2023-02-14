Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver forecast: Snow continues through the day Wednesday

By Jeff Anastasio,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ryr3I_0knKOkcC00

Expect snow to continue to fall through the day Wednesday, including during the afternoon commute, as a big winter storm continues to push through the state.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a large part of the state with the heaviest snow falling in the southern foothills and Palmer Divide, including I-25 south of Denver through Colorado Springs, according to The National Weather Service in Boulder.

Denver, Aurora, Boulder and other communities are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Midnight. The NWS said these areas could see an additional 2 to 7 inches of accumulation on top of what has already fallen Wednesday morning.

A Denver7 Weather Action Day is in effect until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Refresh this story for updates on the timing and impacts as the storm rolls through Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LU2Jj_0knKOkcC00 Denver7

TIMELINE

Snow will continue through the afternoon and into the evening hours with temperatures staying in the teens for afternoon highs before overnight lows drop into the single digits.

The additional snow could add up to 3 to 8 inches in Denver, with heavier amounts in the southern suburbs, according to Lisa Hidalgo, Denver7 morning meteorologist.

Overnight tonight, skies will clear out with a few lingering flurries possible tomorrow morning. Thursday, expect a cold day, but calmer conditions with a nice warm up on the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGxtm_0knKOkcC00 NWS Boulder

SNOW TOTALS (SO FAR)

Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said if the storm system moves north by a few miles, it could change Denver’s snowfall forecast. Here’s the projected totals as of Tuesday afternoon.

  • SE Wolf Creek Pass: 25"
  • W Montrose: 13"
  • Silverton: 10.4"
  • NNW Golden: 7.6"
  • W Boulder: 6.5"
  • W Lakewood: 6.2"

Read out complete list of snow totals in Colorado.

LOOKING AHEAD

Meteorologist Hidalgo said the storm system will lift northeast on Wednesday night with clearing skies returning on Thursday. After highs in the upper 20s on Wednesday and lows dipping to the single digits on Thursday morning, sunny and milder conditions return for Friday.

A high of 50 degrees and sunshine returns to end the week with temperatures in the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. Denver’s next chance of rain and snow is forecasted for Monday of next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1heMyb_0knKOkcC00 Denver7

DENVER SNOW SO FAR THIS SEASON

Nearing the halfway point of the month, Denver has only seen a trace amount of snow compared to 15.8 inches for all of February 2022. But the cumulative total this season has Denver at 36.9 total inches which is ahead of last year by 18.9 inches, not counting the month of February.

The normal snowfall for Denver is 47 inches, according to the NWS . This is for the Denver International Airport reporting station. NWS Boulder points out seasonal snowfall amounts are generally higher in the western suburbs of Denver with an average of 65 inches.

Below is a Denver7 360 In-depth look at a typical February in Colorado with plenty of charts and graphs. If you have trouble seeing it, click this link for a full screen experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GeIzL_0knKOkcC00

MORE: Closings and Delays | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

You can always watch 24/7 weather, radar and news updates on the free Denver7+ app on your TV.

Denver7 Weather

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Chilly but sunny across the Denver metro area today
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Denver sets new record low temperature Thursday morning
Denver, CO1 day ago
Much warmer across Colorado this weekend
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Denver snow forecast: What to expect including updated timing and latest alerts
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver snow forecast: What to expect including snow totals, impacts on commute
Denver, CO2 days ago
Very cold again early Friday, milder weather for the weekend, some rain Sunday
Denver, CO2 days ago
A strong February storm will bring snow and cold to Colorado
Denver, CO3 days ago
Denver city council, mayor candidates for 2023 | Denver Decides forums
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Wellington and Wilma Webb: Denver's first Black mayor, first lady
Denver, CO16 hours ago
2023 Denver mayoral race: Meet all 17 candidates on the ballot
Denver, CO3 days ago
Several Colorado school districts receive threatening calls Wednesday
Alamosa, CO1 day ago
CSP: 'Georgetown is closed' due to I-70 traffic Wednesday evening
Georgetown, CO1 day ago
CU Boulder building evacuated Thursday for hazardous materials response
Boulder, CO22 hours ago
2023 Denver mayoral race: Candidate Leslie Herod shares her platform
Denver, CO3 days ago
2023 Denver mayoral race: Candidate Aldwyn “Al” Gardner shares his platform
Denver, CO3 days ago
2023 Denver mayoral race: Candidate Deborah “Debbie” Ortega shares her platform
Denver, CO3 days ago
2023 Denver mayoral race: Candidate Ean Thomas Tafoya shares his platform
Denver, CO3 days ago
2023 Denver mayoral race: Candidate Aurelio Martinez shares his platform
Denver, CO3 days ago
How Colorado State Highway 95 became a half mile shorter
Westminster, CO3 days ago
Jones leads No. 3 Stanford by No. 21 Colorado in double OT
Boulder, CO9 hours ago
2023 Denver mayoral race: Candidate Trinidad Rodriguez shares his platform
Denver, CO3 days ago
2023 Denver mayoral race: Candidate Mike Johnston shares his platform
Denver, CO3 days ago
Central Park RTD station hit with another round of smash-and-grab break-ins
Denver, CO3 days ago
Xcel found partly responsible for deadly 2018 Heather Gardens explosion
Aurora, CO15 hours ago
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Denver
Denver, CO1 day ago
What's That?: NoCo Cat Cafe in Loveland
Loveland, CO1 day ago
Denver man needs help after losing leg in crash with alleged distracted driver
Denver, CO2 days ago
Meet Kathleen Hancock, Aurora's first Black female firefighter
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Parker police searching for missing juvenile last seen on Apache Plume Drive
Parker, CO9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy