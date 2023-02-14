Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
Footwear News

Lil Nas X Masters Fluffy Trend in Red Jacket & Matching Platform Slides at Coach’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

By Aaron Royce,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxIlM_0knKOWCu00

Lil Nas X brought a pop of color to Coach’s fall 2023 runway show at New York Fashion Week last night. The singer was part of a star-studded front row for the occasion, seated alongside Raye, Ice Spice and Camila Mendes.

On Monday, the “Star Walkin'” singer arrived to the Park Avenue Armory in New York City for the show, taking in Stuart Vevers’ latest Coach designs in a fluffy red textured jacket. The soft piece was accented with sparkling crystals, layered atop a sparkly pink turtleneck top.

His Valentine’s Day-worthy outfit was finished with a set of blue denim jeans with matching red paneling at their hems, as well as coordinating red socks, a lollipop and Tabby handbag — Vevers’ latest popular it-bag.

When it came to footwear, Lil Nas X’s outfit was finished with a matching set of platform sandals. His fluffy red set featured wide front straps accented with sparkling crystals, as well as thick flatform slides for a chunky, retro base. The style added a whimsically comfortable finish to his ensemble, smoothly fitting into its vibrant color scheme and cozy texture story.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: Discover Coach’s fall 2022 collection in the gallery.

More from Footwear News
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Caged Crystal-Embellished Pumps & Feathery Cardigan at Badgley Mischka’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show
New York City, NY7 days ago
Natalia Bryant Upgrades Power Suit With Graphic T-shirt & Chunky Velcro Sandals at Brandon Maxwell’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show
New York City, NY9 days ago
Lil Nas X Towers in 6-Inch Disco Heels, Feathers & Purple Satin at Christian Cowan’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show
New York City, NY8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jordin Sparks Amps Up Ripped Denim Jeans With Plunging Bodysuit & Strappy Sandals at Ted Reid’s Pre-Grammy Reception Party
Los Angeles, CA21 days ago
Kelly Rowland Brings Her A-Game Style in 5-Inch Heels to Clippers vs. Warriors Sidelines With Husband Tim Weatherspoon
Los Angeles, CA9 days ago
Coi Leray Goes Viral After Dancing in MSCHF’s Big Red Boots at Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Halftime Show
Philadelphia, PA10 days ago
Malia Obama Opts for Subtlety in Collared Shirt at Dion Lee’s Fall 2023 NYFW Afterparty
New York City, NY11 days ago
Cardi B Gets Futuristic in Mirrored Dress & Metallic 6-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2023
Los Angeles, CA18 days ago
Latto Gets Daring in Plunging Sheer Minidress & Metallic Sandals at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party
West Hollywood, CA20 days ago
Queen Latifah Pulls Menswear-Inspired Look With ‘Moby Dick’ Puffer & Dress Shoes at Thom Browne’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show
New York City, NY8 days ago
Teyana Taylor Goes Red-Hot in Dramatic Leather Coat & Pointy Shoes at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show
New York City, NY9 days ago
Teyana Taylor Elevates Plunging Minidress With Red Knee-High Boots at Universal’s Grammys After-Party
Los Angeles, CA17 days ago
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Make Adorable Red-Carpet Debut
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri James Cheers in Chunky Boots As Her Dad Breaks NBA All-Time Scoring Record at Lakers Game
Los Angeles, CA15 days ago
Nicole Ari Parker Springs Forward in Green Louis Vuitton Shirt With Floral Trousers & Beaded Sandals for ‘And Just Like That..’ Season 2
New York City, NY16 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy