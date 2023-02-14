Lil Nas X Masters Fluffy Trend in Red Jacket & Matching Platform Slides at Coach’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Lil Nas X brought a pop of color to Coach’s fall 2023 runway show at New York Fashion Week last night. The singer was part of a star-studded front row for the occasion, seated alongside Raye, Ice Spice and Camila Mendes.

On Monday, the “Star Walkin'” singer arrived to the Park Avenue Armory in New York City for the show, taking in Stuart Vevers’ latest Coach designs in a fluffy red textured jacket. The soft piece was accented with sparkling crystals, layered atop a sparkly pink turtleneck top.

His Valentine’s Day-worthy outfit was finished with a set of blue denim jeans with matching red paneling at their hems, as well as coordinating red socks, a lollipop and Tabby handbag — Vevers’ latest popular it-bag.

When it came to footwear, Lil Nas X’s outfit was finished with a matching set of platform sandals. His fluffy red set featured wide front straps accented with sparkling crystals, as well as thick flatform slides for a chunky, retro base. The style added a whimsically comfortable finish to his ensemble, smoothly fitting into its vibrant color scheme and cozy texture story.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

