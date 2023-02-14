Here's a look at progress on the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail extension
The City of Greenville and Greenville County have both been busy at work on the Green Line of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail Network extension — an additional ~4.5 miles that runs from Cleveland Park to CU-ICAR.
The section of switchbacks that runs between Cleveland Park and Laurens Road — aka the Paperclip — is 75% complete , with final grading underway and the Cleveland Park pedestrian bridge initially aligned. The City aims to complete the Paperclip in March .
The Bridges
The two pedestrian bridges — one over Laurens Road by Willy Taco and one over Haywood Road by Goodwill — are 90% complete and on track to finish by March . Both were put in place in September 2022 , but currently await final touches like paving and rail installation.
Verdae Boulevard
Trail work on Verdae Boulevard is broken into two initiatives. A temporary pedestrian crossing by Velo Verdae apartments was completed in December and will be pedestrian-ready once Greenville County completes the trail and the Laurel Creek Bridge between Verdae and CU-ICAR.
What’s next? Designs for an underpass or bridge on Verdae where the pedestrian crossing is placed are getting started, with plans to report on its feasibility to City Council in March.
Neighborhood Spurs
There will be three spurs or paths connecting three neighborhoods — Nicholtown, Gower, and Verdae — to the extension. Currently 10% complete , public meetings and “continued coordination with stakeholders” are next steps before engineering, permitting, and bidding construction by this summer.
