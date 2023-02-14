Open in App
Columbus, OH
6AM City

16 pizza places the locals love

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvMFf_0knKO1As00

Try “Mac and Cheezus” as the Pizza of the Week at Mikey’s Late Night Slice | Photo by @latenightslice

We’ve already brought you pizza superlatives featuring everything from Columbus-style pizza to the most unique toppings. But this time, we asked you where you’d grab a local slice if it was your last meal on Earth . Here are the 16 pizza places
you chose...

🍕 Harvest Pizzeria , Multiple locations

  • Grab a pie in Clintonville, Dublin, Bexley, and the Brewery District .

🍕 GoreMade Pizza , 936 N. 4th St.

  • Order a wood-fired pizza with a variety of toppings.

🍕 Mikey’s Late Night Slice , Multiple locations

  • Try rotating unique toppings like mac and cheese .

🍕 The Pizza House , 747 E. Lincoln Ave.

  • Grab a homemade pie from this downtown spot.

🍕 Yellow Brick , Multiple locations

  • Build your own 10, 14, or 16-inch pizza.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zRiz_0knKO1As00

Try the meatball pizza from Yellow Brick Pizza. | Photo by @yellowbrickpizza

🍕 Brenz Pizza Co. , Multiple locations

  • Order from Columbus, Dublin, or New Albany .

🍕 Enrico’s Pizza & Restaurant , 5788 Frantz Rd.

  • Find everything from anchovies to hamburger pizza .

🍕 JT’s Pizza, Pub, & Patio , 2390 W. Dublin Granville Rd.

  • Choose crusts like cajun, garlic butter, and sesame seed .

🍕 Dante’s Pizza , 3586 Indianola Ave.

  • Try a meatball or zucchini pizza .

🍕 Paulie Gee’s , 1195 N. High St.

  • This Short North spot has a wide range of wood-fired options.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snehj_0knKO1As00

Craft the perfect cheese pull at Paulie Gee’s. | Photo by @pauliegeesshortnorth

🍕 Hounddog’s Pizza , 2657 N. High St.

  • Our Instagram followers recommended the smokin’ Joe’s crust .

🍕 Tommy’s Pizza , Multiple locations

  • This classic pizza spot has been in Columbus since 1952 .

🍕 Pasquale’s Pizza & Pasta House , 558 W. Schrock Rd.

  • Order specialty pizzas like breakfast and buffalo chicken.

🍕 Plank’s Cafe & Pizzeria , 743 Parsons Ave.

  • Find fresh pizzas topped with chipotle ranch.

🍕 Antonio’s Pizzeria & Restaurant , 7001 Sunbury Rd. #C

  • This pizza spot has been in Uptown Westerville since 1977 .

🍕 Gatto’s Pizza , 3420 Indianola Ave.

  • Gatto’s is known for its Columbus-style, thin crust pizza .
Did we miss your favorite spot? Let us know so we can include it next time.
