16 pizza places the locals love

Try “Mac and Cheezus” as the Pizza of the Week at Mikey’s Late Night Slice | Photo by @latenightslice

🍕 Harvest Pizzeria , Multiple locations

Grab a pie in Clintonville, Dublin, Bexley, and the Brewery District .

🍕 GoreMade Pizza , 936 N. 4th St.

Order a wood-fired pizza with a variety of toppings.

🍕 Mikey’s Late Night Slice , Multiple locations

Try rotating unique toppings like mac and cheese .

🍕 The Pizza House , 747 E. Lincoln Ave.

Grab a homemade pie from this downtown spot.

🍕 Yellow Brick , Multiple locations

Build your own 10, 14, or 16-inch pizza.

Try the meatball pizza from Yellow Brick Pizza. | Photo by @yellowbrickpizza

🍕 Brenz Pizza Co. , Multiple locations

Order from Columbus, Dublin, or New Albany .

Find everything from anchovies to hamburger pizza .

Choose crusts like cajun, garlic butter, and sesame seed .

🍕 Dante’s Pizza , 3586 Indianola Ave.

Try a meatball or zucchini pizza .

🍕 Paulie Gee’s , 1195 N. High St.

This Short North spot has a wide range of wood-fired options.

Craft the perfect cheese pull at Paulie Gee’s. | Photo by @pauliegeesshortnorth

🍕 Hounddog’s Pizza , 2657 N. High St.

Our Instagram followers recommended the smokin’ Joe’s crust .

🍕 Tommy’s Pizza , Multiple locations

This classic pizza spot has been in Columbus since 1952 .

Order specialty pizzas like breakfast and buffalo chicken.

Find fresh pizzas topped with chipotle ranch.

This pizza spot has been in Uptown Westerville since 1977 .

🍕 Gatto’s Pizza , 3420 Indianola Ave.

Gatto’s is known for its Columbus-style, thin crust pizza .

We’ve already brought you pizza superlatives featuring everything from Columbus-style pizza to the most unique toppings. But this time, we asked you. Here are theyou chose...Did we miss your favorite spot? Let us know so we can include it next time.