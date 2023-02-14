16 pizza places the locals love

Try “Mac and Cheezus” as the Pizza of the Week at Mikey’s Late Night Slice | Photo by
@latenightslice
We’ve already brought you
pizza superlatives
featuring everything from Columbus-style pizza to the most unique toppings. But this time, we asked you
where you’d grab a local slice if it was your last meal on Earth
. Here are the
16 pizza places
you chose...
Grab a pie in Clintonville, Dublin, Bexley, and the Brewery District . Order a wood-fired pizza with a variety of toppings. Try rotating unique toppings like mac and cheese . Grab a homemade pie from this downtown spot. Build your own 10, 14, or 16-inch pizza.
Try the meatball pizza from Yellow Brick Pizza.
@yellowbrickpizza Order from Columbus, Dublin, or New Albany . Find everything from anchovies to hamburger pizza . Choose crusts like cajun, garlic butter, and sesame seed . Try a meatball or zucchini pizza . This Short North spot has a wide range of wood-fired options.
Craft the perfect cheese pull at Paulie Gee's.
@pauliegeesshortnorth Our Instagram followers recommended the smokin’ Joe’s crust . This classic pizza spot has been in Columbus since 1952 . Order specialty pizzas like breakfast and buffalo chicken. Find fresh pizzas topped with chipotle ranch. This pizza spot has been in Uptown Westerville since 1977 . Gatto’s is known for its Columbus-style, thin crust pizza .
Did we miss your favorite spot?
Let us know
so we can include it next time.
