For Rays, a simple goal: ‘Start in Disney, end in Disney’

The Rays got the full Disney welcome on Tuesday at their spring-opening media session, with, from left, GM Peter Bendix, Mickey Mouse, baseball operations president Erik Neander, manager Kevin Cash and Disney senior vice president of operations Rosalyn Durant. [ WILL VRAGOVIC | Tampa Bay Rays ]

LAKE BUENA VISTA — How different spring training will be for the Rays this season quickly became obvious Tuesday.

As team officials were introduced for the spring-opening media session at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, general manager Peter Bendix got hugged by Mickey Mouse. Then he and baseball operations president Erik Neander playfully donned caps with the trademark ears to pose for a photo while manager Kevin Cash, looking like he might prefer to be pondering a pitching change, held his.

There were handshakes, more hugs and the usual first-day chatter about being back and being better. There was talk about how the Rays expect their pitching staff to be stronger with the addition of starter Zach Eflin and the offense to improve somewhat organically, with bounce-backs by injured players and breakthroughs by young ones.

There also was a recurring theme, about how being knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last season has left them even more motivated and driven to get to celebrate a championship.

Process and analytics coach Jonathan Erlichman (front) greets pitcher Luis Patino as Rays pitchers and catchers reported to camp Tuesday at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. [ MARC TOPKIN | Times ]

“It was a tease last year,” reliever Jason Adam said. “Obviously, it’s an honor anytime you get to play in the postseason. But to just get knocked out like that, we’re hungry. We’re coming in with our eyes set on a deep postseason run, World Series.”

The Rays have had this feeling before.

They also got beat in the opening round in 2021, after winning a team-record 100 games and the American League East title. As the wild-card Red Sox celebrated their upset win, Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan and shortstop Wander Franco sat on the dugout bench silently stewing.

Watching the other team celebrate again last year, after losing to the Guardians 2-1 and 1-0 in 15 innings in the best-of-three wild-card series, also was excruciating.

“We were close,” McClanahan said. “We were so close. We were in both of those games. A better pitch or one hit, I feel like that’s a different outcome. All the guys came into camp after working their butts off all offseason. It feels like we didn’t skip a beat. Everyone is excited to see each other. We’re all happy to be here.

“We got that taste last year and the year before, and I think we want more. We set ourselves up to be in a good spot.”

Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow said he tries to reset after each season, much as he does following his starts, but acknowledged the frustration and the motivation.

Tyler Glasnow was among the pitchers doing some light throwing Tuesday. [ MARC TOPKIN | Times ]

“Definitely it leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” he said. “So you don’t want to do it again.”

Though the Rays are in something of a golden era, having made the playoffs a team-record four consecutive seasons — one of only three AL teams to do so — there is a caveat. They have only gotten past the division series once in that stretch, during the COVID-marred 2020 season, when they advanced to the World Series and lost to the Dodgers.

Team officials talk often about their ultimate goal of winning a Series, and on the most optimistic day of the baseball calendar, Neander said he is confident this team can get over those hurdles.

“When a trip to the playoffs is a disappointing outcome, you’re getting closer … and we’ve raised our bar competitively to where our expectations are,” Neander said before ticking off the strengths of the rotation, the experience of the bullpen and the potential of the lineup with good health and improvement.

“With four consecutive postseason trips, our expectations are to make it a fifth, and make it more successful than last year. Our goal remains to figure out a way to be the last team standing, and think that is within reach.”

Cash said he is confident the Rays have the kind of players — “a highly competitive group” — who will do what is necessary: “There’s a lot of work to be done, and trust that they’re going to put forth that effort.”

If it works out, they could end up back here with a real reason to be happy as they celebrate a championship.

“Start in Disney, end in Disney,” Adam said. “That’d be the goal.”

