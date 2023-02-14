Open in App
Saint Petersburg, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

For Rays, a simple goal: ‘Start in Disney, end in Disney’

By Marc Topkin,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5Ack_0knKNv7A00
The Rays got the full Disney welcome on Tuesday at their spring-opening media session, with, from left, GM Peter Bendix, Mickey Mouse, baseball operations president Erik Neander, manager Kevin Cash and Disney senior vice president of operations Rosalyn Durant. [ WILL VRAGOVIC | Tampa Bay Rays ]

LAKE BUENA VISTA — How different spring training will be for the Rays this season quickly became obvious Tuesday.

As team officials were introduced for the spring-opening media session at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, general manager Peter Bendix got hugged by Mickey Mouse. Then he and baseball operations president Erik Neander playfully donned caps with the trademark ears to pose for a photo while manager Kevin Cash, looking like he might prefer to be pondering a pitching change, held his.

There were handshakes, more hugs and the usual first-day chatter about being back and being better. There was talk about how the Rays expect their pitching staff to be stronger with the addition of starter Zach Eflin and the offense to improve somewhat organically, with bounce-backs by injured players and breakthroughs by young ones.

There also was a recurring theme, about how being knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last season has left them even more motivated and driven to get to celebrate a championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bS9Bt_0knKNv7A00
Process and analytics coach Jonathan Erlichman (front) greets pitcher Luis Patino as Rays pitchers and catchers reported to camp Tuesday at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. [ MARC TOPKIN | Times ]

“It was a tease last year,” reliever Jason Adam said. “Obviously, it’s an honor anytime you get to play in the postseason. But to just get knocked out like that, we’re hungry. We’re coming in with our eyes set on a deep postseason run, World Series.”

The Rays have had this feeling before.

They also got beat in the opening round in 2021, after winning a team-record 100 games and the American League East title. As the wild-card Red Sox celebrated their upset win, Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan and shortstop Wander Franco sat on the dugout bench silently stewing.

Watching the other team celebrate again last year, after losing to the Guardians 2-1 and 1-0 in 15 innings in the best-of-three wild-card series, also was excruciating.

“We were close,” McClanahan said. “We were so close. We were in both of those games. A better pitch or one hit, I feel like that’s a different outcome. All the guys came into camp after working their butts off all offseason. It feels like we didn’t skip a beat. Everyone is excited to see each other. We’re all happy to be here.

“We got that taste last year and the year before, and I think we want more. We set ourselves up to be in a good spot.”

Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow said he tries to reset after each season, much as he does following his starts, but acknowledged the frustration and the motivation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1I9C_0knKNv7A00
Tyler Glasnow was among the pitchers doing some light throwing Tuesday. [ MARC TOPKIN | Times ]

“Definitely it leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” he said. “So you don’t want to do it again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0knKNv7A00

Though the Rays are in something of a golden era, having made the playoffs a team-record four consecutive seasons — one of only three AL teams to do so — there is a caveat. They have only gotten past the division series once in that stretch, during the COVID-marred 2020 season, when they advanced to the World Series and lost to the Dodgers.

Team officials talk often about their ultimate goal of winning a Series, and on the most optimistic day of the baseball calendar, Neander said he is confident this team can get over those hurdles.

“When a trip to the playoffs is a disappointing outcome, you’re getting closer … and we’ve raised our bar competitively to where our expectations are,” Neander said before ticking off the strengths of the rotation, the experience of the bullpen and the potential of the lineup with good health and improvement.

“With four consecutive postseason trips, our expectations are to make it a fifth, and make it more successful than last year. Our goal remains to figure out a way to be the last team standing, and think that is within reach.”

Cash said he is confident the Rays have the kind of players — “a highly competitive group” — who will do what is necessary: “There’s a lot of work to be done, and trust that they’re going to put forth that effort.”

If it works out, they could end up back here with a real reason to be happy as they celebrate a championship.

“Start in Disney, end in Disney,” Adam said. “That’d be the goal.”

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Tyler Glasnow makes life miserable for Rays hitters
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Rays’ Ryan Thompson reviews, criticizes MLB’s arbitration process
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Rays’ Shane McClanahan already hitting upper 90s ‘nice to see’
Saint Petersburg, FL16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Why the Rays see their rotation as one of the game’s best
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Rays top prospect Taj Bradley makes good first impression
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
After sluggish start, Lightning rout Ducks at home
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Star of Netflix’s ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ talks about last trip to Tampa, and new show
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Bucs add veteran assistant George Edwards, who interviewed for head coaching job in 2019
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Man killed when two vehicles hit him on New Port Richey road, troopers say
New Port Richey, FL2 days ago
2 Clearwater fire medics suspended after wrongly declaring patient dead, reports state
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Lightning’s third line continues to build playoff identity
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Mayor Jane Castor’s partner vowed not to lobby the city. How’d that go?
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Sabres leave Lightning stunned in overtime
Buffalo, NY12 hours ago
Sam Burns returns to Valspar Championship looking for a three-peat
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Records lawsuit filed against Christopher Rufo, New College
Sarasota, FL23 hours ago
Hernando deputies search for boy, 2, missing from Brooksville home
Brooksville, FL21 hours ago
Ronde Barber’s ready to celebrate Pro Football Hall of Fame selection
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Topgolf Live will let golfers hit balls from high in Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Why you won’t see Dewayne Staats as much on Rays telecasts this year
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Energetic Dave Canales excited about new Bucs offense, play-calling and Kyle Trask
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Does USF fit the Big 12 Conference’s expansion criteria?
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Miami’s Plastic Surgeon: Dr. Morad Askari is Taking Over with his All-Encompassing Approach
Miami, FL2 days ago
Tampa man gets life sentence for bloody double klling, robbery in Hillsborough
Tampa, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy