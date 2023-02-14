Dianne Feinstein, California's longest serving senator, won't seek reelection in 2024

"The time has come," she told Capitol Hill reporters. "It's not till the end of next year. So don't hold your breath. (But) there are times for all things under the sun and I think that will be the right time."
Feinstein expects to endorse a candidate later this year
Feinstein's seat is solidly Democratic in deep blue California. While highly unlikely a Republican will be able to win a statewide election in the Golden State, the seat has attracted the interest of several Democrats.
The former San Francisco mayor told Capitol Hill reporters Tuesday she expects to endorse a successor within the next two months but "I don't have anybody in mind right now."
"If (Feinstein) decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who knows well the nexus between a strong Democracy and a strong economy,” Pelosi said in a statement shared by Schiff's Senate campaign .
Other California Democratic representatives such as Rep. Barbara Lee and Rep. Ro Khanna are also reportedly considering running for the seat, setting up a potentially brutal primary fight in 2024.
What is Feinstein known for?
Feinstein will leave behind a sweeping legacy, notably for her authorship of the 1994 assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004.
“Dianne Feinstein is a titan in the United States Senate, with a record that stands among the finest in history," Pelosi said in a statement on Feinstein's retirement.
Feinstein is also one of Congress' early defenders of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ rights, being one of 14 senators to vote against the Defense of Marriage Act in 1996, which banned same-sex marriage until it was ultimately repealed last December when President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act.
Comments / 0