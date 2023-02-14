Open in App
Lake Oswego, OR
See more from this location?
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego DMV to return to normal operations

By Corey Buchanan,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWtRA_0knKNisx00

Following an ongoing staffing shortage and recent water damage, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles office in Lake Oswego is returning to normal operations.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced in a press release that the site at 3 Monroe Parkway #D will resume a regular schedule — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays — starting Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Lake Oswego office and another in Portland had reduced hours starting last May and shared staff between the two offices. The Lake Oswego office also closed for about a week in early January after broken pipes caused water damage.

The department said staffing has since improved. However, the department still recommends people consider using online services.

“We recommend going online to DMV2U more than ever,” DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said in the press release. “Every time you need a DMV service, see if you can get it done at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. We’ve added more than two dozen services in the past three years.”

Despite the return to relative normalcy, the DMV is still hiring positions and experiencing staffing challenges. To apply for a job, visit odotjobs.com .

“New positions post frequently. If you don’t see a DMV job in the area where you live, please check back regularly or consider a different opportunity at ODOT. Jobs are full time and include great benefits,” the release read. “We are committed to having a workforce that reflects the diversity of Oregon, and especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply — those who are bilingual including those who speak English as a second language, people of color, people with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ community.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
Oregon Department of Transportation working to 'untangle' treacherous road conditions
Portland, OR17 hours ago
Lawmakers consider state requirements to spur housing
Portland, OR5 days ago
Portland OK’s OMSI’s massive Central Eastside master plan
Portland, OR6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
By deferring road maintenance, Lake Oswego risks 'defining adequacy down'
Lake Oswego, OR1 day ago
Rosewood neighborhood appeals Lake Oswego school bus barn proposal
Lake Oswego, OR1 day ago
School districts close for snow day Feb. 23
Portland, OR1 day ago
Readers' letters
Lake Oswego, OR1 day ago
Lake Oswego City Council considers legislative priorities
Lake Oswego, OR1 day ago
Lake Oswego youth learn more than manners at annual etiquette dinner
Lake Oswego, OR15 hours ago
Lake Oswego police issue 116 citations during enforcement campaign
Lake Oswego, OR6 days ago
Event listing: Check out a Lake Oswego art showcase or a Navy concert
Lake Oswego, OR1 day ago
Looking back at the fight to preserve Lake Oswego park, 50 years later
Lake Oswego, OR6 days ago
Wanna grow veggies on your patio? Ask Maggie Stuckey, container garden expert, how
Portland, OR4 days ago
Tolling fight wins popular support during Sen. Mark Meek's first listening tour
Oregon City, OR6 days ago
Lake Oswego groups support families who have experienced homelessness
Lake Oswego, OR6 days ago
Tackling difficult news stories
West Linn, OR3 days ago
'Seemed like a great fit': Danielle Rowe cherishes being first woman artistic director at Oregon Ballet Theatre
Portland, OR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy