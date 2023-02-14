Lake Oswego DMV to return to normal operations

Following an ongoing staffing shortage and recent water damage, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles office in Lake Oswego is returning to normal operations.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced in a press release that the site at 3 Monroe Parkway #D will resume a regular schedule — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays — starting Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Lake Oswego office and another in Portland had reduced hours starting last May and shared staff between the two offices. The Lake Oswego office also closed for about a week in early January after broken pipes caused water damage.

The department said staffing has since improved. However, the department still recommends people consider using online services.

“We recommend going online to DMV2U more than ever,” DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said in the press release. “Every time you need a DMV service, see if you can get it done at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. We’ve added more than two dozen services in the past three years.”

Despite the return to relative normalcy, the DMV is still hiring positions and experiencing staffing challenges. To apply for a job, visit odotjobs.com .

“New positions post frequently. If you don’t see a DMV job in the area where you live, please check back regularly or consider a different opportunity at ODOT. Jobs are full time and include great benefits,” the release read. “We are committed to having a workforce that reflects the diversity of Oregon, and especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply — those who are bilingual including those who speak English as a second language, people of color, people with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ community.”