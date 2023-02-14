Open in App
Tennessee State
ComicBook

Jerry Jarrett, Legendary Professional Wrestling Promoter, Dead at 80

By Connor Casey,

9 days ago

Jerry Jarrett, legendary pro wrestling promoter and the father of former NWA and WCW World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Jarrett, has died at the age of 80. The news first broke via Memphis Wrestling historian Mark James. Jarrett founded the Continental Wrestling Association in 1977 in Tennessee and would merge his promotion with World Class championship wrestling to form the United States Wrestling Association in 1989. He would eventually sell the promotion to Jerry Lawler in the late 90s and serve as a consultant for both the WCW and WWF.

In 2002 he was one of the founding members of NWA: TNA, which is still going strong today as Impact Wrestling. The Jarrett family has yet to comment on Jerry's passing. Stay tuned for future updates.

This story is developing...

