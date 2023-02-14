Open in App
Dekalb County, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DeKalb school board selects architect for new Dresden Elementary

By Cassidy Alexander - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJOC2_0knKNRpU00

The DeKalb County Board of Education approved a $2.3 million contract for architectural and engineering services for the replacement of Dresden Elementary School.

The vote on Monday means initial plans can be drawn up for the long-awaited project. The planning phase will take at least a year, district staff explained. The new school is tentatively expected to open in August 2026. It will have the capacity for 900 students, according to district plans .

The new school will consolidate Dresden Elementary and Cary Reynolds Elementary on the Dresden site in Chamblee. The original Cary Reynolds Elementary was located next to Sequoyah Middle in Doraville. Cary Reynolds students were moved to a temporary facility this fall. The old Cary Reynolds campus will be used to construct a new Sequoyah Middle and a new Sequoyah High.

The contract was awarded to Atlanta-based BRPH Architects-Engineers, Inc.. The firm will be paid out of sales tax funds collected between 2017-2022. The construction of the school will cost an estimated $42 million , and will be paid with sales tax money collected between 2022-2027.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Clayton County reopening main elections office after two-month closure
Jonesboro, GA1 day ago
MARTA moving ahead with construction of Summerhill transit line
Atlanta, GA22 hours ago
How Maynard Jackson Jr. broke the good-old-boys grip on city funds
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Leadership DeKalb open for applications
Decatur, GA1 day ago
Hug it out: DeKalb school spreads love and joy with weekly embraces
Ellenwood, GA1 day ago
Milton councilman cited for ethics violations sues resident who filed complaint
Milton, GA23 hours ago
Monroe Area wallops Jasper Pickens County
Monroe, GA1 day ago
18-year-old accused of shooting 2 teens, ages 15 and 17, in Canton
Canton, GA19 hours ago
Griffin church mistakenly ousted by Baptist Convention for woman pastor
Griffin, GA1 day ago
OPINION: Magical forested area for sale: Got $300 million and change?
Cartersville, GA2 days ago
Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-75 North in Henry County
Locust Grove, GA2 days ago
Fairburn Arlington Christian overcomes Upper Marlboro Riverdale Baptist School in seat-squirming affair
Fairburn, GA12 hours ago
Convicted Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill’s sentencing postponed until March
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Carter Presidential Center is home to archives and activism
Atlanta, GA21 hours ago
UGA player charged with racing had been questioned about fatal crash
Athens, GA17 hours ago
Cops: ‘Ongoing dispute’ ends with 2 kids shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Powder Springs McEachern races in front to lap Snellville South Gwinnett
Powder Springs, GA1 day ago
Georgia Tech’s Brent Key making an impression on state coaches with recruiting
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges
Athens, GA1 day ago
3 teens arrested in death of girl, 15, shot at family’s Peachtree City apartment
Peachtree City, GA1 day ago
Double shooting outside Krispy Kreme in West End followed argument, police say
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Man shot while dropping off co-worker at DeKalb apartments
Panthersville, GA2 days ago
Clayton police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after Jonesboro shooting
Jonesboro, GA2 days ago
Cops: Suspect arrested after fatally shooting man in downtown Atlanta in 2022
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy