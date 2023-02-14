Missouri judge vacates Lamar Johnson's murder conviction

Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly 30 years in prison for murder 07:51

A Missouri judge has ruled to vacate Lamar Johnson's murder conviction.

Johnson, who has spent nearly 30 years behind bars for a murder 1994 slaying of 25-year-old Marcus Boyd, is expected to be freed Tuesday afternoon.

In 1995, Johnson was convicted of fatally shooting Boyd over a $40 drug debt and received a life sentence. Another suspect, Phil Campbell, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in exchange for a seven-year prison term.

Johnson claimed he was with his girlfriend miles away when Boyd was killed. Years later, the state's only witness recanted his identification of Johnson and Campbell as the shooters. Two other men have since confessed and said Johnson was not involved.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner launched an investigation in collaboration with lawyers at the Midwest Innocence Project. Their investigation found misconduct by a prosecutor, falsified police reports and perjured testimony.

The former prosecutor and the detective who investigated the case rejected Gardner's allegations, but on Tuesday, Missouri judge David Mason said he was overturning the conviction.

In a statement after the ruling , Gardner said the decision "righted a wrong."

"This case says that in the state of Missouri, a person's right to justice and liberty is valued more than the finality of an unjust conviction," Gardner said. "My office fought long and hard ... We are pleased that Mr. Johnson will have the opportunity to be the man and member of our community that he desires."