Open in App
Michigan State
See more from this location?
WSYM FOX 47

Mid-Michigan placed under wind advisory Wednesday

By FOX 47 News,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ve9Hv_0knKNJ0u00

Mid-Michigan has been placed under a wind advisory from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says to expect wind speeds of 25 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the advisory said. "Use extra caution when driving."

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
National activists come to Lansing to push for gun control laws
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Take a Stand protest against gun violence held at Michigan capital
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
St. Johns city manager resigns, City Commission searches for new city manager
Saint Johns, MI2 days ago
Table Talk: Okemos Girl Scouts visit FOX 47
Okemos, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy