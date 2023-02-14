Open in App
Louisiana State
GMA

Lent food specials hit menus at popular restaurant chains

By Kelly McCarthy,

19 days ago

As the Easter season nears, with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22, fast-casual restaurant chains have released specialty seafood-forward menu items ideal for practicing Christians during Lent.

For those unfamiliar, Lent is the six-week period between Ash Wednesday and Easter during which many Christians abstain from eating meat on the holy days of obligation and Fridays. Traditionally, it has marked a period or reflection, fasting and penitence, with many giving up specific things in the weeks leading up to the Easter holiday.

For years, McDonald's has been a popular Lent option for its Filet-O-Fish sandwich, and now more competitors are wading in.

McDonalds - PHOTO: McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich.

Below, check out some of the Lent-friendly menu items that are available now nationwide.

Lent 2023 food specials

Arby's

The fast food restaurant launched a new discounted combo for $5 customers can get a crispy fish sandwich -- made with panko-breaded wild-caught Alaskan white fish -- and small french fry for a limited time through April 2.

The order is available in-person at participating locations and online for pickup or delivery.

Popeyes

Popeyes - PHOTO: Two seafood options on the menu at Popeyes for a limited time.

The fast food spot known for its fried chicken has brought back two fan-favorite seafood offerings for a limited time: the Flounder Fish Sandwich and the Shrimp Tackle Box.

The Flounder Fish Sandwich, first introduced in 2021, now comes in both classic or spicy varieties. It's made with a light, flakey flounder fillet marinated in Louisiana herbs and spices, dusted in crispy coating and fried, served on a warm, buttery toasted brioche bun with pickles and classic tartar sauce or spicy spread.

The $6 Shrimp Tackle Box comes with eight crispy butterfly shrimp seasoned in Louisiana herbs and spices, served crispy in a Southern breading, paired with a regular side, a hot buttery biscuit and classic tartar sauce.

From Valentine's Day through Feb. 19, customers can buy one sandwich combo and get another a la carte sandwich for free on the Popeyes app and online for mobile orders.

Long John Silver's

Long John Silvers - PHOTO: 3 varieties of shrimp baskets at Long John Silver's.

The seafood-centric fast-casual chain announced new savings for seafood-loving families with three seasonal specials through April 23.

Shrimp fans have three varieties to choose from for $6 shrimp baskets: a six-piece grilled shrimp basket served on a bed of savory rice with a side; six-piece batter-dipped shrimp served with a choice of one side and two hushpuppies; or crispy breaded popcorn shrimp served with one side and two hushpuppies.

All three of the above shrimp preparations are also available in a $10 shrimp sea-shares box, which includes 15 pieces grilled or battered, or the popcorn shrimp.

Long John Silver's is also offering a fish and shrimp family feast with 12 batter-dipped shrimp, eight hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska pollock fillets, two family-size sides, and eight hushpuppies.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven - PHOTO: A crispy fish sandwich available at 7-Eleven.

For a limited time 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes are offering rewards members a "fin-tastic" deal with $2 fish sandwich Fridays.

The garlic herb Wild Alaska Pollock fillet is topped with American cheese and tartar sauce and served on a warm brioche bun, made in partnership with the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers.

