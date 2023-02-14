Author Rachel Hollis says family 'devastated' by death of ex-husband at 47

Dave Hollis, also a bestselling author, died "peacefully" on Saturday night at his home near Austin, Texas, at the age of 47. The exact cause of death has not been determined, according to a statement released by Hollis's family.
He had recently been hospitalized for "some heart issues," according to the family's statement.
In 2018, Dave Hollis left a high-profile career at Disney, where he worked on global movie distribution, to work full-time alongside his then-wife. The two led their own media company, The Hollis Company.
His last Instagram post, on Feb. 5, shows a photo of his daughter fishing on a dock.
In the last blog post on his website, published in June, Dave Hollis wrote about being a father to his and Rachel Hollis' four kids.
"As I think about how to show up best for my kids, how to approach being the best dad for them so that they might one day grow up to be great dads (and moms) to their kids, it starts with showing up as best I can for myself," he wrote. "Doing what I can to stay focused on the things I can control (focusing on my spiritual, physical, mental and emotional health), and the hope that the way I'll model those values while celebrating my wins and learning from my failures gives them a path forward to do the same."
