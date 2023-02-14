What is ‘wrongful injury to timber’ in West Virginia?

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Pleasants County man was charged with “wrongful injury to timber,” a felony, on Monday.

Clint Cox

According to the criminal complaint against him, the charge against Clint Cox stems from incidents as early as September 2022, but the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office was not contacted about the issue until early October.

Owners of a Harrisville property contacted the sheriff’s office about some timber that was removed from the property. According to a criminal complaint, one of the property owners met with Clint Cox the next month and told him he did not have permission to cut trees or enter the property.

In dispute was a set of trees that Cox had allegedly spray painted, but which also had barbed wire grown into them, the complaint said.

The property owner had previously had the property surveyed, prompting him to contact law enforcement about the issue, according to the complaint.

Deputies say Cox removed or damaged more than $4,329.88 worth of trees from the property.

In the West Virginia State Code, Section 61-3-52, it states:

(b) Any person who knowingly and intentionally cuts down, injures, removes, or destroys, without the permission of the owner or his or her agent, timber of a value of $2,500 or more or who is convicted of a second or subsequent violation within 10 years of subsection (a) of this section shall be guilty of a felony and, upon conviction thereof, shall be fined not more than three times the value of the timber cut down, injured, removed, or destroyed, or imprisoned in a state correctional facility for not less than one nor more than three years, or both fined and imprisoned. West Virginia State Code

