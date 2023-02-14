Dayton restaurant owner competes on ‘Top Vegan’ cooking show

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A Dayton restaurant owner will be a contestant on a competitive cooking reality series that is set to premiere this spring.

Rhea Adkins, the owner of Vegan It IZ Eats, a restaurant space located at 2nd Street Market in Downtown Dayton, will be competing on “Top Vegan.”

“Good food brings everyone together,” Adkins said. “It’s one of the societal barriers that are broken where everyone can come as they are and just be!”

Adkins said her desire to share delicious vegan food comes from a place of healing, hope and restoration of food culture to expand palates beyond the standard American diet. She is a mother to two children and the author of the book “Plant Based Jumpstart.”

Top Vegan aims to shake up the market again by creating the next exciting all vegan competitive cooking reality series, according to a release.

The show is hosted by Chad Goodwin, a vegan restaurateur and actor from Columbus who owns restaurants like 4th & State and Eden Burger, as he and a slew of other guest judges from the local Columbus food scene, search for the first ever Top Vegan, the release states.

Eight contestants compete at Mitchell Hall, Columbus State’s culinary facility, completing challenges. At the end of each episode, one contestant will be eliminated.

Season one of Top Vegan premieres on April 20. Top Vegan will be made available for free on YouTube.

To learn more about Top Vegan, you can visit the show’s website here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.