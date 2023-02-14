Open in App
Jacksonville, NC
WNCT

Restaurants ready for Valentine’s Day

By Mekaela MuckCheyenne Pagan,

9 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The day of love is here and restaurants are getting ready for the celebrations.

The owner of one Mediterranean restaurant in Jacksonville, Marrakesh, said that they have been preparing for over 24 hours to make sure their food prep and staff are ready to go. Marrakesh is completely booked for the night.

“Valentine’s is one of our busiest days of the year,” said Nabeel Rahman, owner of Marrakesh Mediterranean Cuisine. “We always get booked out, and most of my staff stop preparing for Valentine’s during the weekend. And my staff in the back, they always prepare on a daily basis so everything is kept fresh, make sure put the same product out every day.”

Rahman added that they are grateful for the business and the residents who chose to dine local for the evening.

