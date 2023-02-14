Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
ABC7

LA's Flower District packed with shoppers looking for perfect Valentine's Day gift

9 days ago

On Valentine's Day, one of the most popular places to shop in Los Angeles is downtown's Flower District, where dozens of vendors offer everything from traditional red roses to stuffed animals to flowers and plants of every kind and color.

Shoppers there on the holiday morning included new couples and long-married loves.

"I have this amazing bouquet for my amazing husband because yesterday he surprised me with a CLA Mercedes Benz," said Rosonda Parker. "And I had to get off work and come find him something freaking amazing."

Americans are expected to spend almost $26 billion on Valentine's Day items this year - almost 40% of that goes toward flowers.

It's one of the busiest days of the year for the California Flower Mall in downtown Los Angeles. It's been open 24 hours straight and it's not over yet.

"You're going to pay a little more give or take depending on what product it is because of inflation but you're still buying direct from the sources," said Mark Chatoff, president of the California Flower Mall.

But the price tag is less important than the idea of showing that special someone you love them.

"You can't go home empty-handed - unless you don't want to go home" Chatoff said.

