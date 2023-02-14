Open in App
San Luis Obispo, CA
See more from this location?
KSBY News

Plans in place to trap mountain lion that attacked dog in San Luis Obispo

By KSBY Staff,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QestL_0knKIDbv00

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is working to trap a mountain lion that attacked a dog in San Luis Obispo over the weekend.

San Luis Obispo resident Alysha Periera says she was walking her dog, Cupcake, near Laguna Lake Mobile Estates Sunday around 5:30 p.m. when the lion attacked, knocking Periera off her feet and dragging her dog away from her.

Ken Paglia with fish and wildlife says they are attempting to capture the mountain lion and after a medical assessment, if it’s deemed healthy, they will put a collar on the mountain lion and relocate it to a “suitable habitat” in a remote area of San Luis Obispo County.

Fish and wildlife says it’s possible the mountain lion is the same one seen in the area over the past two months.

Paglia says if a mountain lion is captured, they will use DNA collected from the dog’s collar after the attack to determine whether it’s the same lion.

Signs have been posted in the area notifying people of the attack. People are being encouraged to notify the Department of Fish and Wildlife of any further sightings at (951) 443-2942.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Luis Obispo, CA newsLocal San Luis Obispo, CA
Santa Maria man arrested for allegedly buying stolen catalytic converters
Santa Maria, CA20 hours ago
PHOTOS: Snow falls along parts of Central, South coasts
San Luis Obispo, CA23 hours ago
Snowy roads on the Cuesta Grade cause traffic delays on Highway 101
Atascadero, CA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
See a piece of nautical history on Lompoc beach this winter
Lompoc, CA20 hours ago
Parents of Kyle Doan once again pleading with local, state agencies for help
San Miguel, CA18 hours ago
Bicyclist killed in alleged hit-and-run in San Luis Obispo identified
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago
Remembering notable flooding events on the Central Coast
San Luis Obispo, CA19 hours ago
UPDATE: 3-year-old located, deputies end search for mother
Arroyo Grande, CA15 hours ago
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Snow takes drivers off guard as agencies prepare for more Winter weather impacts
San Marcos, CA10 hours ago
Multiple trees down across Central Coast as winds pick up
Los Osos, CA2 days ago
Grover Beach police requesting charges in fatal pedestrian collision
Grover Beach, CA1 day ago
Officers looking to identify suspects in attempted safe theft from Lompoc store
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
Fire kills turkeys in Buellton
Buellton, CA2 days ago
Falling trees cause damage to homes, cars and utility lines
Los Osos, CA1 day ago
Oceano residents near levee, lagoon urged to remain vigilant during storm
Oceano, CA12 hours ago
USA Today names San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza in top 10 best public squares
San Luis Obispo, CA2 days ago
Central Coast Rescue Mission sees demand triple at weekly grocery distributions
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
Residents concerned about Morro Creek ahead of coming storm
Morro Bay, CA2 days ago
Woman arrested after allegedly intentionally striking an officer with a vehicle
Arroyo Grande, CA11 hours ago
Morning fire damages Templeton home
Templeton, CA2 days ago
Here’s how to keep your home warm amid cold temperatures
San Luis Obispo, CA12 hours ago
Ceremony celebrates newest Morro Bay Harbor Patrol boat
Morro Bay, CA3 days ago
SLO County Farm Bureau to host Agriculture Storm Briefing
Atascadero, CA20 hours ago
SBC Animal Services offer tips on keeping pets safe during winter weather
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
Paso Robles parking rates increase, new parking app in the works
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Drivers see snow fall for the first time in years on Cuesta Grade
San Luis Obispo, CA14 hours ago
Ceremony Monday to christen new Morro Bay Harbor Patrol boat
Morro Bay, CA4 days ago
Paso Robles wineries collaborate on beautification project of Anderson Road
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Lompoc community comes together for River Bend Bike Park cleanup effort
Lompoc, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy