Open in App
Illinois State
See more from this location?
starvedrock.media

Newly signed Illinois laws include creation of tourism districts, criminal justice reforms

By NIKA SCHOONOVER Capitol News Illinois,

9 days ago
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed 15 bills into law, tackling policy areas from tourism to prison reform and making it easier for people...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Illinois River Expected to Swell Quickly
Ottawa, IL22 hours ago
Oglesby Elks Comes Up Big For Lighted Way
Oglesby, IL20 hours ago
Flood Watch Issued Along The Illinois River
Lasalle, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aldermen approve more tests for properties affected by Carus fire
Lasalle, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy