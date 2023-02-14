Open in App
Kansas City, MO
Sportsnaut

Eric Bieniemy could land with the Philadelphia Eagles as Shane Steichen’s replacement

By Vincent Frank,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002ffn_0knKES2600

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been a top head coach candidate over the past several cycles. After helping Kansas City to its second Super Bowl title in four seasons, it’s shocking that he has not landed a gig.

Now that the final two openings have been filled with Philadelphia Eagles assistants, talk of Bieniemy leaving the Chiefs has ramped up some.

He’s currently a candidate for the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator position after they fired Scott Turner. There could also be openings elsewhere.

NFL insider Josina Anderson of CBS Sports noted on Tuesday that Bieniemy is having conversations with other teams mere days after he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. She brought up an interesting potential landing spot in that of the aforementioned Eagles.

Philadelphia lost offensive coordinator Shane Steichen ( Indianapolis Colts ) and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon ( Arizona Cardinals ) to head coaching jobs. It’s a rarity in today’s NFL that two top coordinators leave an organization after such a successful season.

Could this lead to Philadelphia turning to Bieniemy as a potential replacement for Steichen? It actually makes a ton of sense.

Related: Why the Philadlephia Eagles can win the Super Bowl next season

Eric Bieniemy needs to position himself for a head coach job

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjGcS_0knKES2600
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, it seems as if working under Andy Reid is actually a net negative in Bieniemy’s hopes for advancement. Talking heads and decision makers are giving the future Hall of Fame head coach all of the credit. And for good reason. It just doesn’t set the assistant up well moving forward in Kansas City.

Working under Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni after he saw two coordinators get head coaching jobs would change the dynamics big time. Being able to work with record-breaking quarterback Jalen Hurts wouldn’t hurt, either.

Eric Bieniemy and Sirianni also ran in the same parts in the AFC West earlier in their careers with the former working in Kansas City and the latter being an assistant with the Chargers. There could be a built-in relationship here.

